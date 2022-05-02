MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) Stock Price Up 6.2%

MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 6.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.45 and last traded at $3.43. Approximately 44,205 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 5,430,924 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.23.
MVIS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut MicroVision from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on MicroVision in a research report on Monday, March 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company.
The firm has a market cap of $560.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.97 and a beta of 3.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.30.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in MicroVision in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in MicroVision in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its holdings in MicroVision by 137.9% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 4,058 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in MicroVision by 420.5% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,640 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 6,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MicroVision in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 28.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS)
MicroVision, Inc develops lidar sensors used in automotive safety and autonomous driving applications. Its laser beam scanning technology is based on micro-electrical mechanical systems, laser diodes, opto-mechanics, electronics, algorithms, and software. The company also develops micro-display concepts and designs for head-mounted augmented reality (AR) headsets, as well as 1440i MEMS module that can support AR headsets; Interactive Display modules used in smart speakers and other devices; and Consumer Lidar used in smart home systems.
