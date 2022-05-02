MicroMoney (AMM) Price Reaches $0.0079

MicroMoney (AMM) traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. MicroMoney has a total market cap of $124,870.42 and $178,038.00 worth of MicroMoney was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MicroMoney coin can now be bought for about $0.0079 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, MicroMoney has traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MicroMoney Profile

MicroMoney (AMM) is a coin. MicroMoney’s total supply is 17,532,943 coins and its circulating supply is 15,777,256 coins. The official website for MicroMoney is www.micromoney.io . MicroMoney’s official Twitter account is @micromoneyio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for MicroMoney is medium.com/@micromoney.io

According to CryptoCompare, “MicroMoney is an Ethereum-based Open Source Credit & Big Data Bureau that connects new customers to existing financial services. AMM is an ERC20 utility token. The AMM token is an integral part of the MicroMoney ecosystem and can be used as an internal payment mean or to get access to MicroMoney’s services. “

MicroMoney Coin Trading

