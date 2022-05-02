Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Stake Raised by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 103.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,815 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,306 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $3,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MCHP. Avity Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $226,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Microchip Technology by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 14,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after buying an additional 7,186 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,476,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Microchip Technology by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,675,000 after buying an additional 5,504 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG raised its holdings in Microchip Technology by 102.3% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 171,565 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,936,000 after buying an additional 86,744 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology stock traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $66.10. 51,726 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,127,865. The firm has a market cap of $36.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.35, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $70.57 and a 200 day moving average of $77.04. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12 month low of $63.34 and a 12 month high of $90.00.

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.03. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 38.44% and a net margin of 14.95%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.253 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is 59.41%.

Several research firms have issued reports on MCHP. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Friday, February 4th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Microchip Technology from $94.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Microchip Technology from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Microchip Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.79.

In related news, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 3,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $256,270.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $133,703.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,498 shares of company stock valued at $460,903. Corporate insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

