MGT Capital Investments, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MGTI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

MGT Capital Investments, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MGTI – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,400 shares, a decline of 49.1% from the March 31st total of 69,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,963,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of MGT Capital Investments stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.01. 865,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,407,938. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.02. MGT Capital Investments has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.08.

MGT Capital Investments Company Profile

MGT Capital Investments, Inc, a cryptocurrency mining company, mines and sells bitcoins. The company was incorporated in 1977 and is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.

