MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NASDAQ:MCBS)

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCBS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 3rd.

MCBS stock opened at $20.38 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $518.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.15. MetroCity Bankshares has a 12 month low of $15.31 and a 12 month high of $29.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCBS. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of MetroCity Bankshares by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of MetroCity Bankshares by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in MetroCity Bankshares by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in MetroCity Bankshares by 0.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 141,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,959,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of MetroCity Bankshares by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.51% of the company’s stock.

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Metro City Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. It provides consumer and commercial checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposits, money transfers, and other banking services. The company also offers construction and development, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, single family residential mortgage, small business administration, and other consumer loans; and online banking, treasury management, wire transfer, automated clearing house, and cash management services.

