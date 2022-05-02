Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Sees Large Volume Increase Following Dividend Announcement

Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday after the company announced a dividend. Approximately 26,580 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 461,834 shares.The stock last traded at $51.08 and had previously closed at $50.16.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a $0.145 dividend. This is a boost from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio is 7.87%.

Get Methanex alerts:

MEOH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays upped their price target on Methanex from $60.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Methanex from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $44.00 price target on Methanex and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. TheStreet raised Methanex from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group set a $35.00 target price on Methanex and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.92.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.16. Methanex had a return on equity of 29.13% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Methanex Co. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FIL Ltd boosted its position in Methanex by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,738,774 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $402,718,000 after buying an additional 1,845,523 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Methanex in the 4th quarter valued at $25,259,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Methanex by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,872,859 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $86,226,000 after buying an additional 596,022 shares during the last quarter. Oxbow Capital Management HK Ltd bought a new position in Methanex in the 4th quarter valued at $21,752,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Methanex by 53.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,314,631 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $60,473,000 after buying an additional 460,313 shares during the last quarter. 91.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH)

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Methanex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methanex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.