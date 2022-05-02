Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) PT Lowered to $290.00

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Susquehanna Bancshares from $375.00 to $290.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $460.00 to $375.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. downgraded Meta Platforms from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. UBS Group upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $350.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $316.80.

NASDAQ:FB opened at $200.47 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $207.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $276.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $545.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.39. Meta Platforms has a 12-month low of $169.00 and a 12-month high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:FB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.06. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 28.25% and a net margin of 31.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms will post 11.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 121 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.57, for a total value of $26,688.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,095 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.70, for a total value of $238,381.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,081 shares of company stock valued at $1,731,333. Corporate insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FB. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter valued at about $251,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 4,993 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 170.8% during the 3rd quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 2,248 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 109.1% during the 3rd quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

