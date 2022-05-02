Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) Price Target Cut to $295.00 by Analysts at MKM Partners

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by MKM Partners from $315.00 to $295.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on FB. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $350.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $280.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Moffett Nathanson reduced their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $380.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $290.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $316.80.

FB opened at $200.47 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $207.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $276.78. Meta Platforms has a 12 month low of $169.00 and a 12 month high of $384.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $545.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.39.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:FB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.06. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.25%. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms will post 11.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Meta Platforms news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $486,208.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 330 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.63, for a total value of $61,587.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,120 shares in the company, valued at $2,448,585.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,081 shares of company stock valued at $1,731,333. 13.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 105.0% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 583.3% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 58.0% in the third quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 139 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. 65.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

