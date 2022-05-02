Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Bought by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,237 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $6,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MRK. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.7% during the third quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 47,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,563,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.4% in the third quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 875,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,749,000 after buying an additional 29,146 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.8% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 300,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,756,000 after buying an additional 11,068 shares during the last quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 77,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,973,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.6% during the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 619,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,554,000 after purchasing an additional 9,541 shares in the last quarter. 72.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded down $0.63 during trading on Monday, hitting $88.06. 170,391 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,222,685. The stock has a market cap of $222.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.87, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.27. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.89 and a twelve month high of $91.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.12.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.31. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 49.57% and a net margin of 26.27%. The firm had revenue of $15.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MRK. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Mizuho started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.69.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

