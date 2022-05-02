Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by Philadelphia Trust Co.

Philadelphia Trust Co. lessened its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 187,826 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 48,090 shares during the period. Medtronic makes up 1.4% of Philadelphia Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Philadelphia Trust Co.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $19,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth about $23,005,000. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the third quarter worth approximately $16,242,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 5.9% in the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 29,846 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 52,817 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,620,000 after acquiring an additional 6,745 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 128.5% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 457,841 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $57,390,000 after acquiring an additional 257,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $75,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total transaction of $631,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on MDT shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Medtronic from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. BTIG Research cut Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $128.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $127.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.19.

Shares of NYSE MDT traded down $1.37 during trading on Monday, reaching $102.99. The stock had a trading volume of 131,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,515,600. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.61. The stock has a market cap of $138.17 billion, a PE ratio of 28.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.75. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $98.38 and a one year high of $135.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $108.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.65.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.91 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The firm’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.42%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

