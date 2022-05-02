Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Receives $128.85 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-four analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $128.85.

MDT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $130.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Medtronic from $129.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $124.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Medtronic from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Medtronic stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $104.24. The company had a trading volume of 9,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,515,600. Medtronic has a 1 year low of $98.38 and a 1 year high of $135.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The company has a market capitalization of $139.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.65.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The company had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Medtronic will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.42%.

In related news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $75,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total value of $631,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. USA Financial Portformulas Corp boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 19.7% in the third quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 548 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.7% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,453 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Chase Investment Counsel Corp boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 2.9% in the first quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 3,220 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 0.9% in the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 10,726 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 5.1% in the third quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 80.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

