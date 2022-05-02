Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MDIBY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MDIBY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,000 shares, a decline of 26.1% from the March 31st total of 63,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 71,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MDIBY opened at $9.93 on Monday. Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario has a twelve month low of $8.12 and a twelve month high of $12.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.85 and its 200-day moving average is $10.99.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MDIBY shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario from €12.10 ($13.01) to €11.70 ($12.58) in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. HSBC lowered Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.53.

Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Italy and internationally. The company operates through Wealth Management, Consumer Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, Principal Investing, and Holding Functions segments.

