MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.25.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MAX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MediaAlpha from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup cut MediaAlpha from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on MediaAlpha from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on MediaAlpha from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

Shares of MediaAlpha stock opened at $14.74 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $898.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.19 and a beta of 0.49. MediaAlpha has a 52 week low of $10.22 and a 52 week high of $47.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.88.

MediaAlpha ( NYSE:MAX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $161.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.88 million. On average, research analysts forecast that MediaAlpha will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its position in MediaAlpha by 17.6% in the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 455,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,544,000 after acquiring an additional 68,266 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its holdings in MediaAlpha by 30.7% in the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 553,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,167,000 after purchasing an additional 130,167 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in MediaAlpha by 6.3% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 150,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in MediaAlpha by 27.9% in the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 80,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 17,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in MediaAlpha by 32.5% in the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 4,261 shares during the last quarter. 65.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MediaAlpha Company Profile

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. It optimizes customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

