Media & Entertainment I. Global Purchases 450,280 Shares of iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) Stock

iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Rating) major shareholder Media & Entertainment I. Global acquired 450,280 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.03 per share, with a total value of $7,217,988.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,090,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $241,897,685.33. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

iHeartMedia stock traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $16.75. The stock had a trading volume of 678,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 681,703. iHeartMedia, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.38 and a 12 month high of $28.24. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.07.

Get iHeartMedia alerts:

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that iHeartMedia, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered iHeartMedia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.33.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC increased its position in iHeartMedia by 63.7% in the 4th quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in iHeartMedia during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in iHeartMedia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iHeartMedia by 11,084.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in iHeartMedia during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. 80.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iHeartMedia Company Profile (Get Rating)

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Multiplatform Group, Digital Audio Group, and Audio & Media Services Group. The Multiplatform Group segment offers broadcast radio stations, sponsorship, and live and virtual events; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,400 radio station affiliates.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iHeartMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iHeartMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.