Media & Entertainment I. Global Purchases 450,280 Shares of iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) Stock

iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Rating) major shareholder Media & Entertainment I. Global acquired 450,280 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.03 per share, with a total value of $7,217,988.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,090,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $241,897,685.33. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
iHeartMedia stock traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $16.75. The stock had a trading volume of 678,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 681,703. iHeartMedia, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.38 and a 12 month high of $28.24. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.07.
iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that iHeartMedia, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC increased its position in iHeartMedia by 63.7% in the 4th quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in iHeartMedia during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in iHeartMedia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iHeartMedia by 11,084.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in iHeartMedia during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. 80.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
iHeartMedia Company Profile (Get Rating)
iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Multiplatform Group, Digital Audio Group, and Audio & Media Services Group. The Multiplatform Group segment offers broadcast radio stations, sponsorship, and live and virtual events; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,400 radio station affiliates.
