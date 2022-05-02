McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Receives $300.71 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $300.71.

Several research analysts have commented on MCK shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on McKesson from $292.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $262.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen raised their target price on McKesson from $325.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on McKesson in a report on Friday, April 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $333.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on McKesson from $245.00 to $303.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,438 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.25, for a total value of $1,757,833.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nancy Flores sold 3,298 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.09, for a total value of $1,025,974.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,440 shares in the company, valued at $1,692,329.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,233 shares of company stock worth $5,066,370. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,960,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in McKesson by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 220,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,858,000 after acquiring an additional 4,111 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 4,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of McKesson by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 5,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. 85.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MCK stock traded down $2.81 on Wednesday, hitting $306.80. 1,155,426 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,186,276. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.96 billion, a PE ratio of 34.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.72. McKesson has a one year low of $180.41 and a one year high of $335.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $301.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $259.94.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.38 by $0.77. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 1,931.18% and a net margin of 0.55%. The business had revenue of $68.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that McKesson will post 23.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is 21.15%.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

