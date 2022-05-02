McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by CMG Global Holdings LLC

CMG Global Holdings LLC lowered its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,495 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. CMG Global Holdings LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 4.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,376,495 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,934,888,000 after purchasing an additional 372,512 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at $207,000. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at $322,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 4.8% in the third quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 5,090 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 4.4% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 23,148 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,581,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the period. 68.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MCD traded down $7.42 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $246.77. The stock had a trading volume of 173,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,256,771. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $217.68 and a fifty-two week high of $271.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $243.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $251.37. The firm has a market cap of $182.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.61.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.93% and a negative return on equity of 135.05%. The company had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current year.

MCD has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $268.00 to $293.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $268.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $282.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $273.00 in a research note on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.50.

In related news, Director Catherine M. Engelbert purchased 1,000 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $244.18 per share, with a total value of $244,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

