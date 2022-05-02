MaxCyte (NASDAQ:MXCT) Shares Up 7.6%

MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 7.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.96 and last traded at $5.96. 2,474 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 608,163 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.54.

MaxCyte (NASDAQ:MXCT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). MaxCyte had a negative net margin of 56.30% and a negative return on equity of 11.11%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MaxCyte, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in MaxCyte stock. Strs Ohio boosted its position in MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT – Get Rating) by 588.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,200 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in MaxCyte were worth $173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

MaxCyte, Inc, a global life sciences company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of next-generation cell therapies. Its products include ExPERT ATx, a static electroporation instrument for small to medium scale transfection; ExPERT STx, a flow electroporation for protein production and drug development, as well as expression of therapeutic targets for cell-based assays; ExPERT GTx, a flow electroporation for large scale transfection in therapeutic applications; and ExPERT VLx for very large volume cell-engineering.

