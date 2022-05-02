Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Shares Acquired by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 27.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 500,987 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 109,279 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Match Group were worth $66,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Match Group in the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of Match Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Match Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 210,032 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,313,000 after purchasing an additional 3,896 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in Match Group by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 19,499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in Match Group by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 4,547 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

Match Group stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $78.95. The company had a trading volume of 30,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,917,185. The stock has a market cap of $22.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.03, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.02. Match Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.26 and a 1 year high of $182.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $97.70 and a 200 day moving average of $120.29.

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($1.13). The company had revenue of $806.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.16 million. Match Group had a net margin of 9.31% and a negative return on equity of 69.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

MTCH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Match Group in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Match Group from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Match Group in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Match Group from $180.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Match Group from $190.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.00.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

