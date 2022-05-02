Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Position Trimmed by Martin Investment Management LLC

Martin Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,948 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 611 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises 4.2% of Martin Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Martin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $16,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 217.4% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 186.8% in the third quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 152 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 73.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Mastercard from $449.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $420.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $412.00 to $402.00 in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $420.76.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 155,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.93, for a total value of $57,826,525.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 1,561 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total value of $569,765.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 466,741 shares of company stock valued at $176,434,165 over the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:MA traded down $15.45 on Friday, hitting $363.38. 4,741,764 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,206,020. The stock has a market cap of $355.20 billion, a PE ratio of 37.81, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $350.79 and a 200-day moving average of $353.86. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $305.61 and a fifty-two week high of $399.92.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 134.71% and a net margin of 47.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.40%.

About Mastercard (Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.