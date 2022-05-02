Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Trims Stock Holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System trimmed its position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 854 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of STLD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Steel Dynamics by 12.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 256,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,048,000 after purchasing an additional 28,050 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 17.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 59,664 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,489,000 after acquiring an additional 8,729 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 2.5% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 696,764 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,746,000 after acquiring an additional 17,005 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the third quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 97.3% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STLD stock traded down $3.73 during trading on Monday, reaching $82.02. The stock had a trading volume of 127,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,405,421. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.54 and a 52 week high of $100.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $81.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $15.54 billion, a PE ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.40.

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by $0.43. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 69.88% and a net margin of 19.02%. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. Steel Dynamics’s revenue was up 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 19.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.34 dividend. This is an increase from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.02%.

Steel Dynamics announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, February 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy up to 8.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on STLD shares. Wolfe Research cut Steel Dynamics from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Steel Dynamics from $100.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Steel Dynamics from $95.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

In other Steel Dynamics news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 4,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total value of $338,556.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

