Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 3,106 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lowered its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 88,504 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 3,106 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in HP were worth $3,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in HP by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 10,732 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of HP by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 13,775 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HP by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 145,032 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $5,463,000 after acquiring an additional 25,594 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in shares of HP by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 89,450 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $3,370,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of HP by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 151,249 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $5,698,000 after acquiring an additional 13,614 shares during the last quarter. 81.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HPQ stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $36.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 203,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,108,387. The company has a market cap of $38.38 billion, a PE ratio of 6.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.99. HP Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.11 and a 12 month high of $41.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.83 and its 200-day moving average is $35.76.

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.52 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 164.36% and a net margin of 10.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

HPQ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on HP from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on HP from $32.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. UBS Group downgraded HP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on HP from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of HP in a report on Friday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.07.

In other news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total value of $168,435.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Harvey Anderson sold 8,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total value of $329,312.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 126,451 shares of company stock worth $4,540,867 over the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

