Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 1,327 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lowered its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,327 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $4,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 1,383.3% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Capital One Financial stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $125.13. 32,937 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,012,374. The stock has a market cap of $51.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.90, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $135.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.49. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $119.88 and a 12 month high of $177.95.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.44 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $8.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.02 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 34.71% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.03 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.44%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on COF. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $200.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.70.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

