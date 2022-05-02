Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Raises Stock Holdings in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,542 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Hub Group were worth $1,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HUBG. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hub Group in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Hub Group by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 602 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hub Group by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hub Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Hub Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $233,000. Institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HUBG shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Hub Group from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Hub Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Hub Group from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Hub Group from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Hub Group from $95.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hub Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.94.

HUBG stock traded up $5.60 during trading on Monday, hitting $72.76. The stock had a trading volume of 9,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,043. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Hub Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.81 and a twelve month high of $87.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.14.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $1.15. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Hub Group had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 5.24%. Hub Group’s revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hub Group, Inc. will post 9.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hub Group Profile

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

