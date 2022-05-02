Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Purchases 278 Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,975 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare were worth $1,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $684,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 358,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,754,000 after acquiring an additional 21,826 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $306,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 7,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 4,786 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PBH stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $54.61. The company had a trading volume of 4,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,788. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.40 and a 12 month high of $63.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.65.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare ( NYSE:PBH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $274.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.39 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 17.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

