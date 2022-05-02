Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Increases Stock Holdings in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in CVB Financial were worth $1,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Man Group plc lifted its position in CVB Financial by 9.1% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 356,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,254,000 after buying an additional 29,641 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in CVB Financial by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 2,963 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in CVB Financial during the third quarter valued at $1,040,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in CVB Financial by 41.9% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 18,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 5,372 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in CVB Financial during the third quarter valued at $222,000. 68.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CVBF. Zacks Investment Research lowered CVB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com raised CVB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th.

In other CVB Financial news, Director Kristina M. Leslie sold 6,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.58, for a total transaction of $150,912.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $516,142.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Francene Lapoint sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total value of $116,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ CVBF traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $23.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 971,368. CVB Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $18.72 and a 12 month high of $24.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.14. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 0.40.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 40.95%. The company had revenue of $124.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. CVB Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. CVB Financial’s payout ratio is 51.06%.

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

