Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Increases Stock Holdings in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in shares of Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Brady were worth $1,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BRC. abrdn plc purchased a new position in Brady during the 4th quarter worth $27,305,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Brady by 280.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 151,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,687,000 after buying an additional 111,730 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Brady during the 3rd quarter worth $4,550,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Brady by 239.9% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 123,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,256,000 after buying an additional 87,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in Brady by 271.9% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 88,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,490,000 after buying an additional 64,739 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on BRC. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Brady from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Brady from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brady from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th.

In related news, VP Russell Shaller bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.50 per share, for a total transaction of $435,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 15.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Brady stock traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $45.52. 2,991 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 266,948. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.84. Brady Co. has a 1 year low of $41.69 and a 1 year high of $61.76.

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. Brady had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $318.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Brady Co. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th were paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Brady’s payout ratio is 35.16%.

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials, printing systems, RFID and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

