Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Increases Holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,965 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $1,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 226,597 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,903,000 after acquiring an additional 13,917 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Mosaic by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 158,412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,326,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in shares of Mosaic by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 27,548 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of Mosaic by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 25,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 6,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, swisspartners Advisors Ltd raised its position in shares of Mosaic by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. swisspartners Advisors Ltd now owns 140,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,586,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mosaic stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Monday, reaching $62.97. 278,069 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,971,730. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.11. The Mosaic Company has a 52-week low of $28.26 and a 52-week high of $79.28. The firm has a market cap of $23.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.62.

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95. Mosaic had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 56.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 12.27 EPS for the current year.

Mosaic declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Mosaic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Mosaic from $49.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. HSBC downgraded Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Mosaic in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Mosaic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $37.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mosaic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.35.

In other Mosaic news, SVP Corrine D. Ricard sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $670,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Walter F. Precourt III sold 9,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $752,466.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,850,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 114,706 shares of company stock valued at $7,385,870. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

