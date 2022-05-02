Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Has $991,000 Stock Holdings in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,673 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 283 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Edgewell Personal Care were worth $991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Edgewell Personal Care during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 24,200.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Edgewell Personal Care during the third quarter worth $78,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Edgewell Personal Care during the fourth quarter worth $136,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 132.8% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 3,084 shares during the last quarter. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EPC traded down $0.96 on Monday, hitting $37.18. 5,155 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 531,940. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a 52 week low of $33.80 and a 52 week high of $51.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.68.

Edgewell Personal Care ( NYSE:EPC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $463.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.41 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 5.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. Edgewell Personal Care’s payout ratio is 30.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Edgewell Personal Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $46.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $57.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. TheStreet lowered Edgewell Personal Care from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.67.

In other Edgewell Personal Care news, insider Eric F. O’toole sold 7,000 shares of Edgewell Personal Care stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $259,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

