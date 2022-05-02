Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Has $952,000 Stock Position in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,291 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Lyft were worth $952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lyft in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,415,000. Copperleaf Capital LLC grew its stake in Lyft by 8.3% in the third quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC now owns 11,050 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Lyft by 0.7% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,016,574 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $54,478,000 after acquiring an additional 7,483 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in Lyft by 2,462.2% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 44,301 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 42,572 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in Lyft in the third quarter valued at approximately $245,000. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Lyft from $95.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Lyft from $80.00 to $54.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays cut their target price on Lyft from $59.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Lyft from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their target price on Lyft from $77.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.14.

In other news, insider Kristin Sverchek sold 3,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $157,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders sold a total of 15,491 shares of company stock valued at $608,471 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

Lyft stock traded down $1.47 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $31.13. 320,492 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,217,502. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.03. Lyft, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.52 and a 52-week high of $63.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.67 and a beta of 1.83.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.10. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 57.94% and a negative net margin of 31.46%. The firm had revenue of $969.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $940.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.01) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lyft, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

