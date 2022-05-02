Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Buys 517 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,552 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $2,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 72.6% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 81,551 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,286,000 after purchasing an additional 34,300 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,833 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 18,903 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,962 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 49,423 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares during the period. 90.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on IFF. Barclays cut their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $127.00 to $121.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $187.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $170.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.68.

Shares of NYSE:IFF traded up $0.30 during trading on Monday, hitting $121.60. 30,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,654,963. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.40 and a 52 week high of $157.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $30.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $126.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.23.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 2.32%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. On average, analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 312.87%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

