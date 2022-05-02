Marlin (POND) Price Tops $0.0197

Marlin (POND) traded down 4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. Over the last seven days, Marlin has traded 22.6% lower against the dollar. One Marlin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0197 or 0.00000051 BTC on major exchanges. Marlin has a market capitalization of $77.03 million and approximately $5.86 million worth of Marlin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002605 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001572 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.73 or 0.00038358 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,784.73 or 0.07252798 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000170 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.41 or 0.00037534 BTC.

About Marlin

Marlin’s genesis date was December 21st, 2020. Marlin’s total supply is 5,033,753,055 coins and its circulating supply is 3,906,753,055 coins. Marlin’s official Twitter account is @marlinprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Marlin is medium.com/marlin-protocol . The Reddit community for Marlin is https://reddit.com/r/marlinprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Marlin’s official website is www.marlin.pro

According to CryptoCompare, “Marlin is an open protocol designed to provide high-performance programmable network infrastructure for DeFi and Web 3.0 “

Buying and Selling Marlin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Marlin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Marlin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Marlin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

