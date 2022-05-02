Markel (NYSE:MKL) vs. Omnichannel Acquisition (NYSE:OCA) Critical Comparison

Markel (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) and Omnichannel Acquisition (NYSE:OCA – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Markel and Omnichannel Acquisition, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Markel 0 2 2 0 2.50 Omnichannel Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

Markel presently has a consensus target price of $1,525.00, suggesting a potential upside of 12.69%. Given Markel’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Markel is more favorable than Omnichannel Acquisition.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Markel and Omnichannel Acquisition’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Markel $12.85 billion 1.43 $2.43 billion $127.97 10.57 Omnichannel Acquisition N/A N/A $6.93 million N/A N/A

Markel has higher revenue and earnings than Omnichannel Acquisition.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

77.4% of Markel shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of Markel shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Markel has a beta of 0.73, suggesting that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Omnichannel Acquisition has a beta of -0.02, suggesting that its share price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Markel and Omnichannel Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Markel 14.33% 6.30% 1.81% Omnichannel Acquisition N/A -80.87% 3.34%

Summary

Markel beats Omnichannel Acquisition on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Markel Company Profile (Get Rating)

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind. This segment also offers credit and surety products, and collateral protection insurance products. The company's Reinsurance segment offers transaction, healthcare, and environmental impairment liability; and specialty treaty reinsurance products comprising structured and whole turnover credit, political risk, mortgage and contract, and commercial surety reinsurance programs. Its Markel Ventures segment provides equipment used in baking systems and food processing; portable dredges; over-the-road car haulers and transportation equipment; and laminated oak and composite wood flooring, tube and tank trailers, as well as ornamental plants and residential homes, handbags, and architectural products. This segment also provides consulting, and other types of services to businesses and consumers, including distribution of exterior building products, crane rental, fire protection, and life safety services, management and technology consulting, and retail intelligence services. The company's Other segment provides healthcare, leasing and investment services, as well as operates as an insurance and investment fund manager offering a range of investment products, including insurance-linked securities, catastrophe bonds, insurance swaps, and weather derivatives; and program services. it also manages funds with third parties. Markel Corporation was founded in 1930 and is based in Glen Allen, Virginia.

Omnichannel Acquisition Company Profile (Get Rating)

Omnichannel Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to acquire technology-enabled consumer products or services business. Omnichannel Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Millburn, New Jersey.

