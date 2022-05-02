Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) Price Target Lowered to C$42.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on MFI. CIBC lowered their target price on Maple Leaf Foods from C$44.00 to C$41.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Maple Leaf Foods from C$42.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Maple Leaf Foods currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$40.60.

Get Maple Leaf Foods alerts:

Shares of TSE:MFI opened at C$28.29 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.99. Maple Leaf Foods has a twelve month low of C$24.30 and a twelve month high of C$32.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$29.04 and its 200-day moving average is C$29.33. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.50.

Maple Leaf Foods ( TSE:MFI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$1.12 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Maple Leaf Foods will post 2.2100001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th were given a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Maple Leaf Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. Maple Leaf Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.80%.

Maple Leaf Foods Company Profile (Get Rating)

Maple Leaf Foods Inc produces food products in the United States, Canada, Japan, China, and internationally. It produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, snacks kits, fresh pork and poultry, and plant protein products. The company offers its products under various brands, including Maple Leaf, Schneiders, Greenfield Natural Meat Co, Swift, Prime, Maple Leaf Natural Selections, Mina, Big Stick, Cappola, Deli Express, Field Roast Grain Meat Co, Holiday, Hygrade, Larsen, Lightlife, Lunch Mate, Main Street Deli, Maple Leaf Foodservice, Mitchell's, Olympic Craft Meats, Parma, Shopsy's, Sunrise, and Swift.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Maple Leaf Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maple Leaf Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.