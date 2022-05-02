Mainframe (MFT) Market Capitalization Hits $169.51 Million

Mainframe (MFT) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 2nd. Over the last week, Mainframe has traded flat against the US dollar. One Mainframe coin can currently be bought for $0.0170 or 0.00000035 BTC on major exchanges. Mainframe has a total market capitalization of $169.51 million and approximately $26.20 million worth of Mainframe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Mainframe alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002579 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002577 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002783 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.03 or 0.00100599 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.12 or 0.00028646 BTC.

Mainframe Profile

Mainframe is a coin. It launched on July 4th, 2018. Mainframe’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. The official website for Mainframe is mainframe.com . The Reddit community for Mainframe is https://reddit.com/r/mainframe and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mainframe’s official Twitter account is @Mainframe_HQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Mainframe is blog.mainframe.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Hifi Finance is a blockchain based platform for decentralized applications. Hifi Finance network enables any application to send data, store files and manage payments. MFT is an ethereum-based token that powers Hifi Finance platform. MFT token can also be used as a medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Mainframe

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mainframe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mainframe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mainframe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mainframe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mainframe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.