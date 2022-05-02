MahaDAO Price Tops $3.17 on Major Exchanges (MAHA)

MahaDAO (MAHA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. MahaDAO has a market cap of $9.75 million and $791,671.00 worth of MahaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MahaDAO has traded down 7.1% against the dollar. One MahaDAO coin can now be bought for about $3.17 or 0.00008288 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002616 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001578 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.68 or 0.00038409 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,776.38 or 0.07261854 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000171 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.44 or 0.00037776 BTC.

About MahaDAO

MahaDAO launched on December 17th, 2020. MahaDAO’s total supply is 9,997,846 coins and its circulating supply is 3,076,946 coins. The official message board for MahaDAO is medium.com/mahadao . The official website for MahaDAO is mahadao.com . The Reddit community for MahaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/mahadao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MahaDAO’s official Twitter account is @themahadao

According to CryptoCompare, “MAHA is a governance token that empowers the token holders to vote on savings rates, stability fees, direction, strategy and future course of action for the ARTH coin.The MAHA tokens help keep the ARTH coin completely decentralised.”

Buying and Selling MahaDAO

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MahaDAO directly using US dollars.

