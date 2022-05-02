Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Given New $72.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $80.00 to $72.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 19.46% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on MGA. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Magna International from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Raymond James raised Magna International from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Magna International from $99.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Magna International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Magna International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Magna International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.09.

Magna International stock opened at $60.27 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.47 and its 200 day moving average is $75.27. Magna International has a 12-month low of $54.60 and a 12-month high of $104.28. The company has a market capitalization of $17.65 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.48.

Magna International ( NYSE:MGA Get Rating ) (TSE:MG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $9.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.03 billion. Magna International had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Magna International will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGA. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Magna International by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 7,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 1,764 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Magna International by 66.4% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after buying an additional 6,447 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP grew its position in shares of Magna International by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 11,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 2,979 shares during the last quarter. NewGen Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Magna International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,380,000. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Magna International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,369,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.57% of the company’s stock.

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

