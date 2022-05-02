Magellan Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:MAGE) Short Interest Down 33.3% in April

Magellan Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:MAGE – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the March 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MAGE remained flat at $$0.18 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.44. Magellan Gold has a 1 year low of $0.18 and a 1 year high of $1.40.

Magellan Gold Corporation engages the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resources in Idaho. Its flagship project is 100% owned Center Star Gold Mine that consists of 31 unpatented lode claims totaling 620 acres located near Elk City, Idaho. The company is also building a collection of operating gold mines in the Western United States.

