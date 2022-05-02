Magellan Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:MAGE) Short Interest Down 33.3% in April

Magellan Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:MAGE – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the March 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:MAGE remained flat at $$0.18 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.44. Magellan Gold has a 1 year low of $0.18 and a 1 year high of $1.40.
Magellan Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Magellan Gold (MAGE)
- onsemi Is A Deep-Value In The Chip Sector
- Is The FOMC About To Spark A Massive Stock Market Correction?
- Knight-Swift Transportation Stock is a Logistics Winner
- Enphase Energy Has a Sunny Future With Some Clouds in the Short Term
- Why is Chevron Stock Falling After Strong Earnings?
Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.