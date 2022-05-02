MAG Silver (NYSE:MAG) Shares Gap Down to $14.74

MAG Silver Corp. (NYSE:MAG – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $14.74, but opened at $14.29. MAG Silver shares last traded at $14.18, with a volume of 11,345 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of MAG Silver to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st.

The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 245.67 and a beta of 1.07.

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver mining properties. It also explores for gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

