MacDonald Mines Exploration (CVE:BMK) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.03

MacDonald Mines Exploration Ltd. (CVE:BMK – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 77038 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.
The company has a market capitalization of C$6.47 million and a PE ratio of -1.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84.
About MacDonald Mines Exploration (CVE:BMK)
Read More
- onsemi Is A Deep-Value In The Chip Sector
- Is The FOMC About To Spark A Massive Stock Market Correction?
- Enphase Energy Has a Sunny Future With Some Clouds in the Short Term
- Knight-Swift Transportation Stock is a Logistics Winner
- Why is Chevron Stock Falling After Strong Earnings?
Receive News & Ratings for MacDonald Mines Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MacDonald Mines Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.