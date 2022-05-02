Lympo Market Token Price Down 0.5% Over Last Week (LMT)

Lympo Market Token (LMT) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 2nd. In the last week, Lympo Market Token has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Lympo Market Token has a total market capitalization of $86,760.43 and $1,615.00 worth of Lympo Market Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lympo Market Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002590 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001586 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $83.75 or 0.00216890 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002019 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.95 or 0.00038708 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $172.29 or 0.00446198 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 302.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000361 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73,899.83 or 1.91382883 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lympo Market Token Coin Profile

Lympo Market Token’s total supply is 1,250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,677,566 coins. Lympo Market Token’s official Twitter account is @Lympo_io

Buying and Selling Lympo Market Token

