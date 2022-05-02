Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Position Increased by Adams Wealth Management

Adams Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) by 34.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,220 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,707 shares during the period. Adams Wealth Management’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of LUMN. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,377,675 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $239,678,000 after acquiring an additional 680,005 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,060,303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $223,768,000 after acquiring an additional 5,433,554 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,725,494 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $147,156,000 after acquiring an additional 44,612 shares in the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC lifted its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 10,467,339 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $131,365,000 after acquiring an additional 73,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,852,413 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,998,000 after acquiring an additional 469,514 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Lumen Technologies alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on LUMN. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Moffett Nathanson cut their target price on shares of Lumen Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $9.75 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.44.

NYSE:LUMN traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.26. The stock had a trading volume of 17,894,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,338,308. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.31 and a 1-year high of $15.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.27, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.02.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. Lumen Technologies had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 10.33%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.75%. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 52.36%.

Lumen Technologies Profile (Get Rating)

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lumen Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumen Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.