Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Stake Lifted by MUFG Americas Holdings Corp

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,554 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $2,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LULU. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 1.9% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,428 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 959 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Altman Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 4,054 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 4,314 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 604 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LULU traded down $7.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $354.63. The company had a trading volume of 995,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,436,097. The stock has a market cap of $45.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $340.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $375.23. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $278.00 and a fifty-two week high of $485.83.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 37.92% and a net margin of 15.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, March 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to buy up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LULU shares. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $430.00 target price for the company. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $507.00 to $497.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $518.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $390.00 to $495.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $444.69.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

