LSB Industries (LXU) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The conglomerate reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $190.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.10 million. LSB Industries had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 110.90%.
Shares of NYSE:LXU opened at $21.41 on Monday. LSB Industries has a 52-week low of $3.59 and a 52-week high of $27.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.39 and its 200-day moving average is $14.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on LXU. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LSB Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of LSB Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut LSB Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.
LSB Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)
LSB Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of chemical products. The company provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer and fertilizer blends for corn and other crops, and NPK fertilizer blends applications.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on LSB Industries (LXU)
- Enphase Energy Has a Sunny Future With Some Clouds in the Short Term
- Knight-Swift Transportation Stock is a Logistics Winner
- Why is Chevron Stock Falling After Strong Earnings?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/25 – 4/29
- Apple’s Numbers Complete Trifecta
Receive News & Ratings for LSB Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LSB Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.