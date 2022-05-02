LSB Industries (LXU) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The conglomerate reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $190.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.10 million. LSB Industries had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 110.90%.

Shares of NYSE:LXU opened at $21.41 on Monday. LSB Industries has a 52-week low of $3.59 and a 52-week high of $27.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.39 and its 200-day moving average is $14.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in LSB Industries by 7,212.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,579 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 9,448 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in LSB Industries by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,524 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,583 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LSB Industries during the third quarter worth $200,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of LSB Industries by 115.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,599 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 22,325 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC lifted its stake in LSB Industries by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 29,533 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 7,342 shares in the last quarter. 78.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LXU. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LSB Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of LSB Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut LSB Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

LSB Industries Company Profile

LSB Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of chemical products. The company provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer and fertilizer blends for corn and other crops, and NPK fertilizer blends applications.

