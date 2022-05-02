Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Bought by Investment House LLC

Investment House LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 80.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,660 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 5,645 shares during the quarter. Investment House LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $3,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LOW. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 80.7% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 32,000 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 14,288 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LOW shares. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. OTR Global raised Lowe’s Companies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $295.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.76.

Shares of LOW stock traded up $2.63 during trading on Monday, reaching $200.36. The company had a trading volume of 136,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,136,566. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $214.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $231.38. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $182.08 and a one year high of $263.31. The company has a market capitalization of $132.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.32.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $21.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.91 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 551.52% and a net margin of 8.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.73%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile (Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.