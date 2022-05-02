Louisiana-Pacific (LPX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $4.54 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The building manufacturing company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $992.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $912.74 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 100.29% and a net margin of 30.24%. The company’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.01 EPS. On average, analysts expect Louisiana-Pacific to post $13 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of LPX opened at $64.52 on Monday. Louisiana-Pacific has a 1 year low of $50.12 and a 1 year high of $79.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.30. The firm has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is 6.30%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 808.9% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 261,935 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $20,523,000 after buying an additional 233,117 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 260,147 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $20,382,000 after acquiring an additional 63,210 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 138.1% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 74,394 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $5,828,000 after acquiring an additional 43,151 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 60.1% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 49,777 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $3,900,000 after acquiring an additional 18,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 39,453 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $3,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the period. 98.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LPX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Louisiana-Pacific in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TD Securities upgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.20.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

