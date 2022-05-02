Lossless Trading Down 22.3% This Week (LSS)

Lossless (LSS) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 2nd. One Lossless coin can currently be purchased for about $0.41 or 0.00001068 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Lossless has a market cap of $19.40 million and approximately $1.81 million worth of Lossless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Lossless has traded down 22.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002578 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001577 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.02 or 0.00038724 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,823.14 or 0.07276380 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000171 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.22 or 0.00039225 BTC.

Lossless Coin Profile

Lossless’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 46,822,672 coins. Lossless’ official Twitter account is @losslessdefi

Buying and Selling Lossless

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lossless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lossless should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lossless using one of the exchanges listed above.

