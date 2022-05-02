Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Stock Position Decreased by Delta Asset Management LLC TN

Delta Asset Management LLC TN lessened its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 894 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 27 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 104.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 720.0% during the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. 78.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 5,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.27, for a total transaction of $2,486,006.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Brian P. Colan sold 1,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.45, for a total transaction of $826,033.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,250 shares of company stock worth $7,464,599 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LMT stock traded down $2.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $429.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,338,261. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $324.23 and a 1-year high of $479.99. The company has a market cap of $114.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.09, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $443.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $388.30.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.21 by $0.23. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 81.35%. The company had revenue of $14.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $2.80 dividend. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 49.47%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LMT shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $500.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $387.00 to $401.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $448.86.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

