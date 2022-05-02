Litecoin (LTC) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $586.38 Million

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. Litecoin has a total market capitalization of $7.02 billion and approximately $586.38 million worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Litecoin has traded down 2.5% against the US dollar. One Litecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $99.96 or 0.00259007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000344 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00014445 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000906 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001122 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000313 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001426 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Litecoin Profile

Litecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,193,881 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin is /r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Litecoin’s official message board is litecointalk.io . Litecoin’s official website is litecoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin LTC – provides faster transaction confirmations (2.5 minutes on average) and uses a memory-hard, scrypt-based mining proof-of-work algorithm to target the regular computers and GPUs most people already have – which are its main differentials to Bitcoin. The Litecoin network is scheduled to produce 84 million currency units with a halving in reward every four years just like bitcoin. The coin was created by a Google employee, Charles Lee. Litecoin is in second spot to Bitcoin and has spawned numerous clones – however it has a solid base of support and dedicated development team. The Litecoin project is currently maintained by a core group of 6 software developers, led by Charles Lee, with a large community that is growing in support. In May 2017, Litecoin became the first of the Top 5 (By Market Cap) cryptocurrencies to implement the SegWit scaling solution. Later in May of the same year, the first Lightning Network transaction was completed through litecoin, transferring 0.00000001 LTC from Zurich to San Francisco in under one second. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Buying and Selling Litecoin

Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin using US dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase.

