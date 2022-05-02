Litecoin Cash (LCC) Trading Down 14.7% This Week

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 1st. During the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded down 14.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for $0.0056 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges. Litecoin Cash has a total market cap of $4.22 million and $1,896.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,607.52 or 0.99802983 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000903 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 364.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Litecoin Cash Profile

Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 756,357,669 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh . The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash was forked from Litecoin on 18 Feb 2018 at block 1371111, with a 10:1 Claim Ratio. For every 1 LTC held at the fork block, LTC holders could claim 10 LCC. After the fork block, Litecoin Cash switched to SHA256 proof-of-work hashes. This enables a new use for previously obsolete Bitcoin mining hardware.It’s also the world’s first blockchain to utilize HiveMine. The Hive, agent-based mining system, requires no specialised hardware.It's centered around the concept of worker bees, which can be created by any LCC holder, who then becomes a beekeeper. Once mature, worker bees have a finite lifespan during which they live inside the blockchain and help to secure it by minting blocks. Beekeepers will earn rewards whenever one of their bees mints a block. “

Litecoin Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Litecoin Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

