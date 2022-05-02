Lisk (LSK) Market Cap Hits $230.27 Million

Lisk (LSK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. Lisk has a market cap of $230.27 million and $7.55 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Lisk has traded down 13.1% against the dollar. One Lisk coin can now be bought for about $1.79 or 0.00004639 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Lisk

LSK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 128,900,445 coins. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @LiskHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Lisk is /r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Lisk is blog.lisk.io . The official website for Lisk is lisk.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a crypto-currency and decentralized application platform. As a crypto-currency, much like Bitcoin and other alternatives, it provides a decentralized payment system and digital money network. The network itself operates using a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus model, that is secured by 101 democratically elected delegates. The Lisk decentralized application platform, its most powerful component, allows the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized applications and custom blockchains (sidechains) onto the Lisk blockchain. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block, which gets lowered by 1 every year until it reaches a stable block reward of 1 LISK per block. Lisk partnered with Microsoft to integrate Lisk into its Azure Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) program — meaning developers worldwide can develop, test, and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft's Azure cloud computing platform and infrastructure. “

Buying and Selling Lisk

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lisk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lisk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

